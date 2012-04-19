Video: LeBron James Beats The Buzzer With His NFL-Worthy Catch

#Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
04.19.12 6 years ago

With Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade taking the night off, the Miami Heat rolled to an easy win against the Toronto Raptors led by a 28-point, five-rebound and five-assist performance by Lebron James. It was a typical night for Lebron, who even got a chance to showcase his football skills with an amazing one-handed catch and basket to beat the second quarter buzzer.

As Eric Koreen of the National Post notes in his recap, the catch was NFL All-Pro Calvin Johnson-like. Don’t forget that as a sophomore in high school, James was a first-team all-state wide receiver and helped lead St.Vincent-St. Mary’s to the state semifinals as a junior.

Here’s a quick look at his high school football career:

During the lockout, James joked on Twitter about joining the NFL which prompted Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to create a custom jersey for him. Although, he never put on the jersey, athletic plays like last night’s, show that Lebron probably would be a beast in the NFL as he definitely has the size and skills for it.

What do you think?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP