Video: LeBron James Beats The Buzzer With His NFL-Worthy Catch

With Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade taking the night off, the Miami Heat rolled to an easy win against the Toronto Raptors led by a 28-point, five-rebound and five-assist performance by Lebron James. It was a typical night for Lebron, who even got a chance to showcase his football skills with an amazing one-handed catch and basket to beat the second quarter buzzer.
As Eric Koreen of the National Post notes in his recap, the catch was NFL All-Pro Calvin Johnson-like. Don’t forget that as a sophomore in high school, James was a first-team all-state wide receiver and helped lead St.Vincent-St. Mary’s to the state semifinals as a junior.
Here’s a quick look at his high school football career:
During the lockout, James joked on Twitter about joining the NFL which prompted Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to create a custom jersey for him. Although, he never put on the jersey, athletic plays like last night’s, show that Lebron probably would be a beast in the NFL as he definitely has the size and skills for it.
What do you think?
