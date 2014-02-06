Video: LeBron James Chase-Down Block On Darren Collison

#Los Angeles Clippers #Miami Heat #LeBron James #GIFs
02.06.14 4 years ago

Reigning MVP and Finals MVP LeBron James has seen his defensive numbers drop this year through the season’s first half. Whether it was a hangover after capturing his second straight NBA title or something else, the numbers and the effort weren’t there. But during last night’s matchup against the Clippers at Staples Center, James showed off his crazy athleticism yet again with an amazing chasedown block on Darren Collison.

Collison can still hear the footsteps…

(video via Maxa711clips)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Miami Heat#LeBron James#GIFs
TAGSDARREN COLLISONDimeMaggifsLeBron JamesLos Angeles ClippersMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP