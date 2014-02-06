Video: LeBron James Chase-Down Block On Darren Collison

Reigning MVP and Finals MVP LeBron James has seen his defensive numbers drop this year through the season’s first half. Whether it was a hangover after capturing his second straight NBA title or something else, the numbers and the effort weren’t there. But during last night’s matchup against the Clippers at Staples Center, James showed off his crazy athleticism yet again with an amazing chasedown block on Darren Collison.

Collison can still hear the footsteps…

(video via Maxa711clips)

