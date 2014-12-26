Video: LeBron James Dishes Spinning, No-Look Bullet To Kyrie Irving For 3-Pointer

12.26.14 4 years ago

This is the type of play that sets LeBron James apart. Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar show off his unmatched blend of vision, strength, and all-around skill on this spinning, no-look, cross-court bullet pass to Kyrie Irving for an open three-pointer.

Incredible.

Mark Jackson said, “You get point guards that can’t make this play.” Well, yeah – because no other player in basketball is capable of making this pass. LeBron might no longer be the NBA’s highest flyer, but a play like this is a reminder of just how dominant he remains athletically.

(GIF via Cpr196) (Video via NBA Highlight)

