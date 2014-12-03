Video: LeBron James Gives Embarrassing Defensive Effort On Greek Freak Slam

We’ve been critical of LeBron James’ defensive performance all season long. And even though the Cleveland Cavaliers have been better on that side of the ball recently, it’s not necessarily due to The King’s influence. Case in point: LeBron letting Giannis Antetokounmpo blow right by him for a dunk in tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James is nearing 30 years-old. No player in history has shouldered more responsibility than he has in the past four seasons. And he’s still adjusting to a playing in a new system. But LeBron’s defensive failings this season aren’t about age, wear-and-tear, or schematic comfort. His sharp decline on that end has been due to effort and engagement issues.

There’s absolutely no reason for Antetokounmpo to score so easily here. The Greek Freak is a wild athlete with a growing floor-game, but would still have trouble going around a full committed LeBron.

But James is barely in a stance as Antetokounmpo catches the ball, and immediately gets even lazier when it appears that Giannis will initiate a dribble hand-off with O.J. Mayo. The 19 year-old saw James’ indifference coming and immediately took advantage by breaking off the set and driving a wide open lane. And instead of atoning for his mistake by getting a good contest on the ball, LeBron simply lets Giannis slide past him for a slam.

It’s an inexcusable play, and one indicative of the kind of substandard effort the six-time All-Defense honoree has been giving so far in 2014-2015. There’s an argument to be made that James should pace himself, and we fully understand it. But there’s a difference between picking your spots and downright loafing, and he’s hedging for closer to the latter direction.

