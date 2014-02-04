Video: LeBron James Goes Above Backboard Square For One-Handed Jam

02.03.14 5 years ago

It is no secret that LeBron James is downright lethal in the open court, and in the second quarter on Monday night he showed the fans another example of why. After an errant pass from the Pistons’ Josh Smith, the ball landed in the hands of Dwyane Wade, who pushed it up the court to Mario Chalmers.

The ball never hit the ground as it went from Wade to ‘Rio to ‘Bron, even though the lob to the reigning MVP almost sailed into the crowd. LeBron showed off his ridiculous hops to sky up and unleash a monstrous one-handed jam where he’s clearly above the inner square on the backboard.

While James got the sky-high alley-oop, it was Wade’s 13-for-19 shooting from the field for a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds, plus LeBron’s overall mastery with 24 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals that did it for the Heat in a 102-96 win.

