Videos: LeBron James Is Introduced To Heat Crowd, Embraces Dwyane Wade

LeBron James is a Cleveland Cavaliers, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a Miami Heat legend. For the most part, fans at American Airlines Arena treated him like one during introductions of The King’s first game as an opponent in South Beach since 2010.

James – and the Heat crowd – seemed caught off-guard when the PA announcer abruptly introduced him first. As you can hear, cheers far outweigh the boos:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Kudos to Miami fans. LeBron obviously deserved some love. He shared some with Dwyane Wade just before tip-off, too:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

We’re pretty sure James snuck in a quick peck on Wade’s head there. So much for tension between the good friends and former teammates.

And with that, pre-game drama between the Cavs and Heat gleaned from LeBron’s second decision is over. Onto basketball.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.