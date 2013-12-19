Video: LeBron James With A Pair of Breakaway Slams Against Indiana

LeBron James was a game-time decision on Wednesday night with the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers in town. Despite an ankle sprain suffered against Utah on Monday night, he suited up, and his 12 first-quarter points kept Miami in the game in the opening quarter. Despite early foul trouble and the sprained ankle, James still got free for a couple breakaway slams before again taking a seat.

While most viewers were still getting situated, James got two easy dunks after a pair of Paul George turnovers. Early on, ‘Bron picked up the ball and raced down the court for the slam after George couldn’t collect the pass coming off a Roy Hibbert screen.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Less than two minutes later, when George tried to split two defenders, it resulted in Miami again using their biggest weapon: their transition game. Mario Chalmers snatched up the loose ball and passed it to James, who finished with a powerful slam. So much for his ankle injury.

Two turnovers by George led to a pair of slams by LeBron before half of the first quarter was over. But James has picked up three personal fouls in less than 15 minutes of action, and the Heat are 0-for-8 from downtown in the first half. Indiana has a 52-41 halftime lead.

[Video via HardwoodParoxysm09 & ESPN]

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.