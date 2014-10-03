Video: LeBron James Pranks Cavs Rookies Harris & Kirk

10.03.14 4 years ago

Last season, rookie Trey Burke fractured his finger in a preseason game and didn’t make his NBA debut until a few weeks into the regular season. At the time, Burke’s teammate Richard Jefferson tricked Burke into taking the floor alone as a welcome to the NBA moment. Welp, LeBron James did the same thing to Cavs rookies Joe Harris and Alex Kirk before the Wine & Gold scrimmage on October 1.

By way of the Akron Beacon Journal’s estimable beat guy Jason Lloyd comes news of the prank by ‘Bron:

Rookies Joe Harris and Alex Kirk entered the court a little early prior to the Cavs’ Wine & Gold scrimmage on Oct. 1. They were pranked by LeBron James, who told them to lead the team onto the floor, but then he held back everyone else.

Watch the security guard in the center of the frame react when he realizes what LeBron set up for Harris and Kirk:

Clowning rookies is all part of their rite of passage.

