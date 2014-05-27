Video: LeBron James Reverse Jam Plus The Foul

05.27.14 4 years ago

LeBron James had yet another opportunity to showcase his explosiveness, athleticism, and strength late in the second quarter during Game 4 Monday night. ‘Bron recognized the mismatch against George Hill and took full advantage to do some damage. He beat Hill off the dribble on his drive to the bucket, and despite other defenders coming in to block James’ path to the rim, LeBron was able to finish with an explosive reverse dunk while getting fouled.

With his 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, James surpassed Michael Jordan for the most playoff games (74) with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The Heat held off a late run by Indiana to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 102-90 win.

