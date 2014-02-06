LeBron James Skies For The Rim-Rocking Jam

02.05.14 5 years ago

After an opening Knicks-Blazers game that dragged as both teams shot poorly, the Heat and Clippers came out firing, moving up and down the court in a rush that resulted in a number of big finishes at the rim to start things off at Staples Center. On one such early bucket, LeBron James did his skywalker thing, and we’ve got it in slow motion.

(video via Frank Den)

