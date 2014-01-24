Video: LeBron James Sprints Coast-to-Coast For The Jam

The Heat won against the visiting Lakers on Thursday night in the opening game of TNT’s usual double-header, but it was a closer game than many expected after the Heat took an 11-point lead into halftime. The Lakers stuck around and made a game of it despite a hot-shooting night from Chris Bosh and the usual numbers from LeBron James. For one brief moment, though, we all got to see LeBron reach maximum capacity speed and power on a coast-to-coast dunk that made it seem like everyone else was tethered to a boulder.

LeBron has a gear that he only pulls out once in a while on the break, and not even every game. An 82-game regular season is enough to make this sort of full-court sprint rarer than it should be. But holy hell is it enjoyable to watch him churning down the court before throwing down the tomahawk.

It’s good to know we’re not somehow numb to LeBron’s greatness because it’s become so commonplace the last couple years.

