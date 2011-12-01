LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant Flag Football Highlights

#Football #Video #Kevin Durant #LeBron James
12.01.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

This morning’s Smack had the results of last night’s LeBron James/Kevin Durant “Flag Football Classic” at the University of Akron, including a clutch pick from LBJ down the stretch.

The game allegedly grew out of a challenge from James after he saw KD mixing it up with kids at Oklahoma State in October. And the game last night, according to this clip, was pretty serious – as was ‘Bron’s Stevie Johnson imitation:

And no, we’re not going to address the nonsense question from the video about whether LeBron should have/could have tried out for an NFL team if the NBA Lockout continued.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Football#Video#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagFLAG FOOTBALLFootballKEVIN DURANTLeBron Jamesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP