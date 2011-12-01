LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant Flag Football Highlights

This morning’s Smack had the results of last night’s LeBron James/Kevin Durant “Flag Football Classic” at the University of Akron, including a clutch pick from LBJ down the stretch.

The game allegedly grew out of a challenge from James after he saw KD mixing it up with kids at Oklahoma State in October. And the game last night, according to this clip, was pretty serious – as was ‘Bron’s Stevie Johnson imitation:

And no, we’re not going to address the nonsense question from the video about whether LeBron should have/could have tried out for an NFL team if the NBA Lockout continued.

