LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant Flag Football Highlights

This morning’s Smack had the results of last night’s LeBron James/Kevin Durant “Flag Football Classic” at the University of Akron, including a clutch pick from LBJ down the stretch.
The game allegedly grew out of a challenge from James after he saw KD mixing it up with kids at Oklahoma State in October. And the game last night, according to this clip, was pretty serious – as was ‘Bron’s Stevie Johnson imitation:
And no, we’re not going to address the nonsense question from the video about whether LeBron should have/could have tried out for an NFL team if the NBA Lockout continued.
after all that controversy that dance created, you would think lebron would find a better way to celebrate that touchdown…
Damn. I’m just noticing, lebron has a nice looking package. I doubt it’s because of the cup he’s wearing. Nice glutes too. No wonder he can jump high.
I doubt he’s wearing a cup. Lebron is 6’8 275 lbs. Huge dude. That package is legit. No stuffing.
um…wtf, k dizzle and f&f
I’d rather watch this than the Big East Championship game tonight.
What?
Amar’e was doing Charles Barkley pushups…3 inch range of motion.