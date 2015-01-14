Video: LeBron Returns, Pushes Coach To Sideline & Throws Down Reverse Jam

LeBron James was back in a Cavaliers uniform tonight after (snicker) “the most difficult thing” he’s been through after missing the last eight games — the longest stretch of his career. Right now Phoenix is leading by 12 past the mid-way point in the third and James has 17, but it was his interaction with coach David Blatt that caught attention in the first half.

While Blatt was arguing with the ref, LeBron moved him away, and somewhat shoved him to the sideline.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

After what Blatt said on Sunday about Kevin Love, obviously some are going to read way too much into this interaction. But it happens, and you could even argue LeBron was trying to prevent Blatt from picking an early technical.

Oh, LeBron also dunked all over Alex Len on this driving baseline reverse:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

He’s back, it seems. Then again, tripping and falling while trying to get back on defense isn’t very LeBron-like:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

So far he’s 5-of-10 from the floor and from the free throw line for 17 points (2/5 3pt), but the Cavs are down 14 past the midway point of the third.

Are people gonna bug about LeBron and Blatt now?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.