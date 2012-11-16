Video: LeBron’s Hustle Ends With A Crazy Alley-Oop

#Miami Heat #LeBron James
11.16.12 6 years ago

It’s easy to get lost in the artistry of the alley-oop at the end of this play. For a second, though, ignore the finish, and follow LeBron James from the start. After Norris Cole has his shot blocked by JaVale McGee, James chases Corey Brewer down in transition, and attempts a block of his own. Brewer misses. James receives the outlet pass, and leads the 2-on-1 break in the other direction. At midcourt he hands off to Cole, forcing the lone Nuggets defender to make a decision on the ball. He edges wide, measuring his steps, takes off, and only then, does he receive the Norris Cole lob. Slam. Sometimes it’s the little things.

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATvideo

