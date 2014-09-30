Video: I Love Basketball TV Teaches You The Spin Move Step-Back Jumper

#GIFs
09.30.14 4 years ago

Once you’ve dribbled off the pass, you’re no longer in triple-threat position. Sometimes, you’ve even dribbled below the arc, and you’re spinning past your defender for a pull-up. Coach Rocky of I Love Basketball TV shows how to counter tight defense with a step-back after the spin to give you the separation you’ll need to get an open look at the the hoop.

After Coach Rocky taught us to beat multiple defenders, he’s got a nice way to play off an opening spin move after you break towards the basket. The trick is to step back after the spin to throw a defender off — who is thinking you’ll drive or perhaps throw a jump-pass — while creating a nice window for your jumper.

Some players who do this abnormally well are all-time point guards Chris Paul and Steve Nash.

