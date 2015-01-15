Video: Marc Gasol Dishes Out A Pretty No-Look, Behind-The-Head Dime

Marc Gasol’s skills on both ends of the floor are downright spectacular to watch. Not only is the seven-footer a former Defensive Player of the Year with a plethora of offensive moves in the post, but the big man in Memphis is also equipped with passing skills that resemble those of a point guard. In fact, Gasol ranks second among centers in the league (3.6) for assists per game.

His passing abilities were on display in the third quarter during the Grizzlies’ battle against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. After getting into the lane, Gasol found teammate Tony Allen cutting baseline and threw a gorgeous no-look pass behind his head for Allen to finish with the reverse layup.

Gasol’s brilliant assist to Allen in the third quarter was his only dime of the night, but it sure was a beauty. The Spaniard finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, as Memphis handed Brooklyn their seventh straight loss with the final score set at 103-92.

(Video via NBA)

