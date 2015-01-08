Video: Marc Gasol Hits Over-The-Backboard Floater

The Grizzlies are still missing Zach Randolph, which is their only saving grace after a 96-86 loss in Atlanta tonight. The Hawks beat them in every quarter except the last, which they only lost by a single point, but center Marc Gasol can hardly be faulted for the loss. His numbers were impressive on both sides of the ball, and while the Grizzlies lost, he certainly had the shot of the game.

Gasol finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, so it’s not like he wasn’t involved in the Grizzlies trying to snap Atlanta’s smack down on the league right now. Gasol’s presence also forced Al Horford into a 5-for-15 outing; although, Horford’s backup, Pero Antic, had 13 points on 4-of-5 from the field.

Perhaps Gasol’s best moment, at least for NBA fans who like a high degree of difficulty on their buckets, was his incredible shot in the third period. Horford plays him to go baseline (Gasol’s little jump hook going to his right is almost impossible to stop), and Marc spins baseline and arcs his fadeaway over the backboard as he’s falling out of bounds.

Truly remarkable. Sadly for the Gizzlies, this memorable shot was one of only a few on the night. The shot gave the Grizzlies a brief 50-49 lead, but the Hawks went on the take the period and the game as they continue to beat up on Western Conference playoff teams — they’re now 6-1 against them so far this season.

