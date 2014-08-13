Video: Marcus LoVett Jr. & Jamal Crawford Show Sick Handles At Seattle Pro-Am

High school senior out of Garden Grove, CA, Marcus LoVett Jr. has impressed the nation’s top scouts and recruits with his explosive scoring ability and extraordinary handles. The lefty point guard is undeclared as of now, but UCLA, Marquette, Indiana, and Michigan State top his college list. It’s also no secret Jamal Crawford is among the best in the NBA at putting up points at a rapid pace and doing so with stunning ball-handling skills. So when LoVett Jr. teamed up with Crawford this past weekend at the Seattle Pro-Am, it was nothing short of special.

As you can see in the video below, the dazzling display of handles on the Pacific Northwest court was mesmerizing. Between Crawford nonchalantly dribbling the ball through his legs backwards while duping defenders and LoVett Jr. throwing a no-look behind-the-back pass off the dribble, the showcase of ball wizardry was eye-popping last weekend in the Emerald City. Keep an eye on LoVett Jr. as he continues his basketball journey and aims to follow Crawford’s reputation for having one of the best handles in the NBA.

