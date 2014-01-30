Video: Miami Crowd Chants “MVP” For LeBron James As Heat Trail By 24

The Thunder – Heat battle was more of a massacre despite 34 points from LeBron James. The Thunder blew the 2-time defending champs off the court in the third quarter after trailing by as many as 18 points in the first. With under eight minutes left in the game, though, the Heat were down 101-77, but the crowd thought it was the perfect time to serenade James with an “MVP” chant.

James was pretty good from the field, 12-of-20, which bested Durant’s 12-for-23, 33-point night, but James only had a pair of dimes, and during one stretch in the third, Durant more than matched him shot for shot and eventually extended the Thunder’s lead even more.

A couple minutes into the fourth quarter and it was apparent to everyone watching the Heat were done and the Thunder’s onslaught on the rest of the league would carry over another night â€” as would Durant’s streak of 12 consecutive games scoring at least 30 points.

So, um, why did the Heat crowd chant MVP for James as he shot free throws trailing the Thunder â€” and his main MVP competitor, KD â€” by 24 points?

Heat fans, what you’ve just done is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent chant were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul. [context]

After the game, Durant endeared himself to MVP voters (outside of Miami) even more:

Durant on his supporting cast: "I don't have a supporting cast. We're all the same." — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) January 30, 2014

(video via Frank Den; GIF via @SbNationGIF)

Why did the Miami fans do this?

