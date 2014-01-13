Video: Mike Conley Crosses Up Shelvin Mack

Some people thought the five-year, $40 million contract extension Mike Conley signed with the Grizzlies in November of 2010 was way too much for the point guard out of Ohio State. But Conley has proved Grizzlies brass prescient, and this season he’s averaging a career high 18 PPG. With Marc Gasol still out with a sprained left knee, he’s had to take a more focal role in the offense. Watch as he puts the ball on a yo-yo and crosses up Atlanta’s Shelvin Mack in the 108-101 Grizzlies victory against the visiting Hawks on Sunday night.

Conley is ambidextrous, despite shooting his jumpers with his left hand, so it’s hard to overplay him. Opponents matched up against him might think he’s weaker going right, but as we see here, he dekes toward the pick at the top of the key and takes it strong with his off-hand before smoothly finishing with the right hand.

Conley had a team-high 21 points, 13 assists and four steals in the Grizz win.

