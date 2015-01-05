Video: Monta Ellis Gets Steal, Finishes Break With An Emphatic Slam

The NBA’s most offensively efficient team, the Dallas Mavericks, showcased how well rounded their offense is during their 109-90 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. The Mavs had five players in double figures, and the team shot 56.4 percent from the field, including 12-26 from the three-point line.

During the third quarter, the Mavs displayed a textbook play of how to turn defense into offense on a 2-on-1 fastbreak that will make any basketball nerd swoon. After intercepting former teammate Shawn Marion’s pass, Monta Ellis raced up the court, taking two dribbles before dishing it off to Chandler Parsons. Without putting the ball on the court, Parsons quickly dimed it back to Ellis, who took flight and hammered down the one-handed dunk.

(Video via NBA)

