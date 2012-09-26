Video: NBA 2K13 Debates Who The Better Dunker Is – Blake Griffin Or Michael Jordan

While the NBA 2K13 demo is now available to download, it still can’t quench our thirst. Only the real game can do that, and the people at 2K Sports are doing a good job of teasing us. We broke out the 10 greatest dunkers of the century this week on the site. Now watch the Lucas Brothers debate who the better dunker was between Blake Griffin and Michael Jordan.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who is the best dunker of all time?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.