Video: NBA Stars Perform A Classic Holiday Song With Basketballs

I already gave you a look at the special BIG Color Christmas jerseys that’ll be worn this year, and now, here’s a first look at the TV spot set to air starting tomorrow on NBA.com, NBA social media, and on broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT. It features Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade.

You can buy the jerseys now at retail on both NBAStore.com and the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue.

Christmas Day Schedule:

12 noon – Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets, ESPN, ESPN Mobile TV, WatchESPN

3 p.m. – New York Knicks at L.A. Lakers, ABC

5:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat, ABC

8 p.m. – Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, ESPN, ESPN Mobile TV, WatchESPN

10:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets at L.A. Clippers, ESPN, ESPN Mobile TV, WatchESPN

Which jersey is the best?

