You have to admit Dime has good timing. Only hours after we recently posted the 30 greatest ankle-breakers in league history, Andre Iguodala set Twitter aflame with his season-defining move on Denver’s Quincy Miller.

Was there ever any question that move would top this list?

Who has the best handles in the league?

