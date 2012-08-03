Video: New Laker Steve Nash Stars In His Parody Of ‘Titanic’

Steve Nash will fit in just fine in L.A. In a town where most people have a script idea they’d like to sell you, the new Laker is putting out one online video parody after another from his YouTube channel sine the offseason began. His takes include playing roles from “The Godfather,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Batman.” His latest parody though, of “Titanic,” could put him face to face with Leonardo DiCaprio (a noted Laker fan) next season.

In the short clip, Nash envisions himself slowing drowning in a dream (I’m pretty sure this isn’t a metaphor for ending his career in Phoenix, but you never know). The Best Supporting Accessory award in the clip goes to Beats by Dre headphones.

