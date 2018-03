Jeremy Lin got a standing ovation in his first trip back to where all of the Linsanity began. With this ovation, you can see that the New Yorkers appreciated what Lin did for them. He essentially saved their season—it was a much deserved ovation:

What do you think?

Follow Michael on Twitter at @Mikey_NBA.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.