Video: Nick Young Shows Off Iggy Azalea’s Trick Shot

Ever since singer/rapper Iggy Azalea admitted her first date with Lakers guard Nick Young, took place at a Target, we’ve been rooting for these two to stick together — despite how hectic things can get in the public’s eye. Over the long Labor Day Weekend, Iggy and Nick stopped by the Lakers’ practice court together and she showed off her own flair for the dramatics, just like her beau.

Check out Iggy’s over-the-backboard brilliance:

Not exactly when Larry Bird did the same in a game, but still impressive for the “Work” songstress.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re a little surprised Kobe Bryant wasn’t working out at the practice facility over the long weekend, too, but he’s probably in a bunker somewhere training in secrecy before emerging for training camp as a prime basketball machine.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.