Nike LeBron 12 Colorway Narratives & Release Dates

Theunveiled this past Tuesday in front of a throng of media — we’ll have more on that later — will feature seven different colorways throughout the fall and into the holiday season. Here are the seven different styles and thenarrative for each.

1. Nike LeBron 12 “NSRL” (release: Oct. 11 globally — Oct. 1 in China)

The turquoise lead colorway, Wale (pronounced Wah-Lay) was rocking back in the spring, “reflects the process of turning data into design to create superior performance footwear. We copped a pair this week in Beaverton, OR at the famed Nike campus during a wear test that still has us sore.

2. The Nike LeBron 12 “Heart of a Lion” (Oct. 30)

The red Megafuse upper is offset by the white Hyperposite support to showcase LeBron’s, well, heart over the course of his 11-year career. The blue outsole provides a nice fringe variation to the second colorway set to drop the same day LeBron’s retooled Cavs open the season against the Knicks.

3. The Nike LeBron 12 “Dunk Force” (Nov. 11)

Possibly the most famous of LeBron’s on-court silhouettes, the Dunk Force was inspired by his powerful tomahawk jam, which — according to one of the coterie of speakers at the unveiling, Matthew Nurse, the Senior Director at the Nike Research Lab — can exceed the speed and force of a rotor blade twirling above a helicopter.

Click for the next four and video…