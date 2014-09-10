Video: Watch The Nike LeBron 12 Teaser Trailer

With so much talk about Kevin Durant renewing his contract with Nike following a godfather offer by Under Armour this summer, some may have forgotten LeBron James has a new shoe dropping this year, with the Nike LeBron 12 getting unveiled next week (Sept. 16).

This brief teaser trailer comes less than a week before fans get the official images of the Nike LeBron 12.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There have been pictures of the new LeBron line that have popped up online. By way of the excellent guys at NiceKicks, came two brief glimpses of the Nike LeBron 12 over the summer.

Wale was spotted wearing a turquoise pair on his Instagram.

Also, King James himself — by way of Penn State guard DJ Newbill‘s Instagram account — was also spotted wearing a red and white pair at his skills academy.

(video via Nike Basketball; H/T NiceKicks)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.