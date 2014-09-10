Video: Watch The Nike LeBron 12 Teaser Trailer

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James #Instagram
09.10.14 4 years ago

With so much talk about Kevin Durant renewing his contract with Nike following a godfather offer by Under Armour this summer, some may have forgotten LeBron James has a new shoe dropping this year, with the Nike LeBron 12 getting unveiled next week (Sept. 16).

This brief teaser trailer comes less than a week before fans get the official images of the Nike LeBron 12.

There have been pictures of the new LeBron line that have popped up online. By way of the excellent guys at NiceKicks, came two brief glimpses of the Nike LeBron 12 over the summer.

Wale was spotted wearing a turquoise pair on his Instagram.

Also, King James himself — by way of Penn State guard DJ Newbill‘s Instagram account — was also spotted wearing a red and white pair at his skills academy.

(video via Nike Basketball; H/T NiceKicks)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James#Instagram
TAGSinstagramLeBron JamesNIKENike Lebron 12Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP