Video: Ohio State’s Sammy Prahalis is Changing the Game

Over the past few months, Ohio State Women’s point guard Sammy Prahalis has earned space here on dimemag.com and in the pages of Dime Magazine because her game, without trying to sound corny, is electrifying.

She is incredibly fun to watch. Period. Check out this highlight mix that we just found of some of her greatest hits – the pass at the 1:14 mark alone is worth the click:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Check out Sammy in real-time on ESPN2 tomorrow at 12:15PM EST as her Ohio State Buckeyes take on Florida in the 1st round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook