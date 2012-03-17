Video: Ohio State’s Sammy Prahalis is Changing the Game

#NCAA Tournament #Video
03.17.12 6 years ago

Over the past few months, Ohio State Women’s point guard Sammy Prahalis has earned space here on dimemag.com and in the pages of Dime Magazine because her game, without trying to sound corny, is electrifying.

She is incredibly fun to watch. Period. Check out this highlight mix that we just found of some of her greatest hits – the pass at the 1:14 mark alone is worth the click:

Check out Sammy in real-time on ESPN2 tomorrow at 12:15PM EST as her Ohio State Buckeyes take on Florida in the 1st round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

