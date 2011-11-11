Paul Pierce Has A Regulation-Size Bowling Alley In His House

The fact that Paul Pierce has made over $137 million for his career already lets you know that his crib is going to be nice. But after getting a peek inside his house, it appears The Truth has taken the game to a whole new level. What can that type of money buy you? How about a regulation-size, two-lane bowling alley.
The custom residential installation was completed in September by Murrey Bowling out of Los Angeles, and includes a Celtics Logo on the approach that glows under UV black lights, LaneFX LED lighting and a custom screen for watching the game.

What do you think?
The players MUST decertify so that more Paul Pierce’s will be able to enjoy their own bowling alley in the future. THINK OF THE KIDS!
Yeah….the players clearly aren’t paid enough, glad they’ve been so quick on lockout talks they really need to secure their futures!!!!! So maybe they can all build regulation football fields in their bathrooms!!!
…Paul Pierce has a bowling alley in his house. Really…really dime?! Breaking news: WHO GIVES A DAMN ABOUT A DAMN BOWLING ALLEY! GEEZ…
@ Sikk
It’s not like Dime has anything else to really talk about
that banner is only there because bynum got injured:P
Shit like this sure makes me sad the players are losing a little of the BRI,
go back to basketball and maybe don’t own double LED illuminated full sized bowling alleys in your homes with giant LCDs above them.
bad timing
and this is why nba players end up broke-
^that or strip clubs.
but in all fairness. if they don’t spend their money like this, they’ll die with a bunch of it in the bank. i believe pierce has charity foundations he’s involved with so he can afford to be a bit non-frugal.
I would do the same types of things with my money. They can’t go out to the local bowling alley and enjoy some free time…fans, media, assholes. So yeah, I know a few NBA and NFL players with in-home bowling alleys, indoor bball courts (which was tax deductible), theaters, dance floors and a mini-nite-club and other recreational things. If you are constantly acosted(sp?) when out if you can afford it why not? Keeps them out of trouble. No dui’s, no bar fights and keeps their personal life private as well. Hell, PP got stabbed while out one night just shooting pool with friends. So hell yeah, I am going to put EVERY luxury in my home I can to avoid the nonsense and the crazies!
Paul Pierce drinks LeBron’s milkshake