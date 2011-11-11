Paul Pierce Has A Regulation-Size Bowling Alley In His House

11.11.11

The fact that Paul Pierce has made over $137 million for his career already lets you know that his crib is going to be nice. But after getting a peek inside his house, it appears The Truth has taken the game to a whole new level. What can that type of money buy you? How about a regulation-size, two-lane bowling alley.

The custom residential installation was completed in September by Murrey Bowling out of Los Angeles, and includes a Celtics Logo on the approach that glows under UV black lights, LaneFX LED lighting and a custom screen for watching the game.

Watch him do work:

What do you think?

