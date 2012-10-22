Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Sharpen Your Offensive and Defensive Mechanics

#Video
10.22.12 6 years ago

It’s late October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill combo helps you sharpen your offense and defensive mechanics:

Trainer: TJ Jones
Conway, AR

Drill: Close Out and Sprint
This drill combines defensive and offensive skills. Start underneath the basket and sprint to the chair for the close out. Shuffle two times towards the corner and then sprint around the chair for the catch and shoot jump shot. You can also fade to the corner.

PREVIOUS DRILLS
Work Ball Screens to Get Buckets
Improve Ballhandling, Reaction Time, Passing
Dynamic Strength and Conditioning Warmup
Stay Low to Finish Strong
Become a Better, Stronger Ballhandler

