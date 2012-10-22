Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Sharpen Your Offensive and Defensive Mechanics

It’s late October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill combo helps you sharpen your offense and defensive mechanics:

Trainer: TJ Jones

Conway, AR

Drill: Close Out and Sprint

This drill combines defensive and offensive skills. Start underneath the basket and sprint to the chair for the close out. Shuffle two times towards the corner and then sprint around the chair for the catch and shoot jump shot. You can also fade to the corner.

