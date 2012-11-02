Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Build Crucial Basketball Foot Speed

11.01.12 6 years ago

November is here and so is your basketball season. In this space we bring you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball designed to build your game. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill series is designed to build something vital to basketball success: foot speed.

Trainer: Chattin Hill
Atlanta, GA

Drill: Line Hops
Foot speed is essential in basketball. See how POINT 3 Alpha Chattin Hill trains his professional basketball clients to maximize agility and quickness on the court.

PREVIOUS DRILLS
Build Basketball Explosiveness
Keep Your Focus on the Rim
Sharpen Your Court Vision
Sharpen Your Offensive and Defensive Mechanics
Work Ball Screens to Get Buckets
Improve Ballhandling, Reaction Time, Passing
Dynamic Strength and Conditioning Warmup
Stay Low to Finish Strong
Become a Better, Stronger Ballhandler

