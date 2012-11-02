Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Build Crucial Basketball Foot Speed

November is here and so is your basketball season. In this space we bring you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball designed to build your game. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill series is designed to build something vital to basketball success: foot speed.

Trainer: Chattin Hill

Atlanta, GA

Drill: Line Hops

Foot speed is essential in basketball. See how POINT 3 Alpha Chattin Hill trains his professional basketball clients to maximize agility and quickness on the court.

