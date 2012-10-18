Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Working Ball Screens to Get Buckets

#Video
10.18.12 6 years ago

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drills will help you learn how to read and execute offensively off of ball screens:

Trainer: Terry Drake
Birmingham, AL
Pinnacle Basketball

Drills: Ball Screen execution and ballhandling drills
Terry Drake with Pinnacle Basketball, LLC shares some intuitive drills to help with ball screen action as well as stationary ball-handling drills that are sure to help you prepare for the up-coming season.

PREVIOUS DRILLS
Improve Ballhandling, Reaction Time, Passing
Dynamic Strength and Conditioning Warmup
Stay Low to Finish Strong
Become a Better, Stronger Ballhandler
Create Space to Free Up Your Jumper

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSbasketball trainingDime TrainingPOINT 3video

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP