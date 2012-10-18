Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Working Ball Screens to Get Buckets

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drills will help you learn how to read and execute offensively off of ball screens:

Trainer: Terry Drake

Birmingham, AL

Pinnacle Basketball

Drills: Ball Screen execution and ballhandling drills

Terry Drake with Pinnacle Basketball, LLC shares some intuitive drills to help with ball screen action as well as stationary ball-handling drills that are sure to help you prepare for the up-coming season.

