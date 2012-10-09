Video: Point 3 Alpha Training Series – Improve ball handling, reaction time, passing

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Last week, we brought you this dynamic warm-up drill. Today’s drill is designed to work on your ball handling, footwork and passing.:

Trainer: TJ Jones

Conway, AR

Nothing But Net Basketball

Drill: Two Ball Shadow & Finish

This drill will maximize your training time. It covers ball handling, footwork, weak passing, reaction time and finishing.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook