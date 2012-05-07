Video: Rajon Rondo Carves Up Atlanta Twice

What are we looking at when we watch Boston’s Rajon Rondo? Is he the best point guard in these NBA Playoffs, or at least in the discussion with CP3? Where does his up-again, down-again style — punctuated with triple-doubles and head-shaking highlights — rank him in today’s point guards? The answers are something NBA fans and observers could talk over all day, but Sunday he dropped a couple new items of evidence for the defense in the Celtics’ Game 4 win over Atlanta.

The first was finding a seam where Kevin Garnett didn’t even create one. Garnett half-heartedly cuts to the hoop and Josh Smith gives him maybe a foot of space. Not much intent to get the ball by KG, it would seem, until it’s in his paw. Hundreds of these lazy-ish cuts happen every game, but Rondo’s incredible ability is turning a mundane moment into one you’ll be talking about.

Rondo then closed out the third to put the C’s up 30 with his fake behind-the-back pass turned into a layup. Presumptive GOP nominee Mitt Romney even got out of his seat for it, and when you can make a politician show genuine emotion, you know the play was great. (Note: Stop the video before :44 unless you want to hear beats with nothing behind it).

Who has been the NBA playoffs’ best point guard?

