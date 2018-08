On a recent trip to Boston, we caught up with Rajon Rondo and talked sneakers for a quick minute. Here is Rajon on how he picked his kicks for NBA Opening Night, his favorite hoop shoe of all time and more:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook