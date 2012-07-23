Video: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Performs At Rucker Park From Atop The Basketball Hoop

If you were to strip Dime down to its essence, two of the foundation’s main pillars would have to be basketball and hip-hop, and nothing quite gets us going like seeing a summertime concert taking place on a famed playground like Rucker Park. Recently, Machine Gun Kelly had the crowd at the 2012 Entertainers Basketball Classic in Harlem HYPED. While I have never really checked out MGK’s work, he has an album – Lace Up – that is releasing later this year, and has the backing of people like Diddy. After seeing this, I’ll definitely be checking for it.

via Rolling Stone

http://player.ooyala.com/player.js?embedCode=Q5eGtmNTqhmJcL8i8DSd4qU2gcwEK9k3&width=480&deepLinkEmbedCode=Q5eGtmNTqhmJcL8i8DSd4qU2gcwEK9k3&height=338&video_pcode=0yM2U60KQrAwuh8NdPRT3oFbLqgw

What do you think?

