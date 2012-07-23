Video: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Performs At Rucker Park From Atop The Basketball Hoop

#Video
07.23.12 6 years ago

If you were to strip Dime down to its essence, two of the foundation’s main pillars would have to be basketball and hip-hop, and nothing quite gets us going like seeing a summertime concert taking place on a famed playground like Rucker Park. Recently, Machine Gun Kelly had the crowd at the 2012 Entertainers Basketball Classic in Harlem HYPED. While I have never really checked out MGK’s work, he has an album – Lace Up – that is releasing later this year, and has the backing of people like Diddy. After seeing this, I’ll definitely be checking for it.

via Rolling Stone

http://player.ooyala.com/player.js?embedCode=Q5eGtmNTqhmJcL8i8DSd4qU2gcwEK9k3&width=480&deepLinkEmbedCode=Q5eGtmNTqhmJcL8i8DSd4qU2gcwEK9k3&height=338&video_pcode=0yM2U60KQrAwuh8NdPRT3oFbLqgw

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSMachine Gun KellyRucker Parkvideo

