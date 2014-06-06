Video: Ray Allen Turns Back The Clock For Coast-To-Coast Jam

Ray Allen used to do this all the time. After picking up a loose ball, he was storming down the center of the court with LeBron James running down the right wing and Marco Bellinelli reaching for the ball. It didn’t matter.

Ray muscled Bellinelli away (Marco made a futile effort to draw an offensive foul), but rather than pass to the charging ‘Bron, Jesus skied for the dunk like Spike Lee had just said “action” 16 years ago.

(GIF via @cjzero)

