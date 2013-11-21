Video: Reverse Baseline Dunk By LeBron James

#Atlanta Hawks #Miami Heat #LeBron James #GIFs
11.20.13 5 years ago

The Heat were only up by five at half, but had widened it to 19 by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. Despite missing Dwyane Wade again, LeBron James and Chris Bosh combined for just 39 points during an impressive all-around Heat team victory. James scored 21 including a gorgeous baseline reverse that appeared incredibly easy for the reigning MVP.

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Miami Heat#LeBron James#GIFs
