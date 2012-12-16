Video: Ricky Rubio Goes Between His Own Legs For A Dime

#Video
12.16.12 6 years ago

Minnesota and head coach Rick Adelman have point guard Ricky Rubio on a strict minutes limit in his return from two torn knee ligaments last spring. It hardly matters. Just because he was kept to 18 minutes in his first game back Saturday night, however, the guard wasn’t reserved with his play. He had eight points and nine dimes in those 18 minutes (his assist percentage was an astronomical 69.5 percent), and none was finer than his between-the-legs assist to Greg Stiemsma in traffic to avoid Elton Brand‘s hand in the passing lane. Welcome back, Ricky.

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagRICKY RUBIOvideo

