Blake Griffin complained recently about all of the cheap shots he’s been taking. Does this count? Robin Lopez nearly put the headlock on the NBA’s best dunker, and the results were a double-edged sword. He got tossed for it, but the Suns gained momentum and ended up beating the Clippers.

Did this warrant an ejection?

