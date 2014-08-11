Video: Rudy Fernandez Between-The-Legs Dish For Serge Ibaka’s Tasty Jam

08.11.14

The USA Basketball team heading to Spain for the 2014 FIBA World Cup at the end of the month faces their toughest test from the home country. Spain showed off why many are picking them to win the World Cup with a nice win over Angola including this delicious dish by former Blazers wing, Rudy Fernandez, and OKC’s Serge Ibaka hammering it home with two hands.

Watch Rudy add some pizzaz to this interior pass by putting it between his legs to hit a cutting Ibaka on the bounce. Serge catches it in rhythm and there’s no stopping his two-handed power slam.

With the Gasol brothers, Rudy, Ricky Rubio, Jose Calderon, Serge and others, this Spain team is the most likely to knock off a USA club beset by a tough injury to Paul George and the decision by Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Kevin Love to forego the tournament as they prepare for the upcoming NBA season.

(video via BasketArena)

