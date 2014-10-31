Video: Russell Westbrook Confronts A Clippers Fan

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Russell Westbrook
10.31.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

After playing a couple possessions following afracture in the second matacarpal of his right — shooting — hand, Russell Westbrook headed back to the locker room last night during LA’s 93-90 win. X-Rays later revealed the fracture, and he could miss four to six weeks. But when Russ was being led back to the locker room, a Clippers fan caught his attention and drew his ire, as you’ll see in the video after the jump.

Don’t do this. When a player has just injured himself and he’s walking towards the tunnel to get it looked at by the medical staff, the last thing they need to encounter is a fan talking some junk. But that’s what happened here in Staples:

An unseen fan appears to be screaming, “STUFFED,” but it’s unclear if that’s the remark that made Russ stop and yell back. We’re pretty sure it wasn’t the fan who yelled “UCLA Bruins” for Russell’s alma mater in LA.

The injury piggybacks the news of Kevin Durant‘s Jones fracture, and the Thunder — now, 0-2 in their first two games — will have a hard time keeping pace in the West for the next few weeks. It’ll be at least a month before we see KD or Russ on the court, which is a loss for all basketball fans — not just those in OKC.

(video via Crazy Laugh Action)

Fair or foul on the Clippers fan?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Russell Westbrook
TAGSLatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP