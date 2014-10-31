Video: Russell Westbrook Confronts A Clippers Fan

After playing a couple possessions following afracture in the second matacarpal of his right — shooting — hand, Russell Westbrook headed back to the locker room last night during LA’s 93-90 win. X-Rays later revealed the fracture, and he could miss four to six weeks. But when Russ was being led back to the locker room, a Clippers fan caught his attention and drew his ire, as you’ll see in the video after the jump.

Don’t do this. When a player has just injured himself and he’s walking towards the tunnel to get it looked at by the medical staff, the last thing they need to encounter is a fan talking some junk. But that’s what happened here in Staples:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

An unseen fan appears to be screaming, “STUFFED,” but it’s unclear if that’s the remark that made Russ stop and yell back. We’re pretty sure it wasn’t the fan who yelled “UCLA Bruins” for Russell’s alma mater in LA.

The injury piggybacks the news of Kevin Durant‘s Jones fracture, and the Thunder — now, 0-2 in their first two games — will have a hard time keeping pace in the West for the next few weeks. It’ll be at least a month before we see KD or Russ on the court, which is a loss for all basketball fans — not just those in OKC.

(video via Crazy Laugh Action)

Fair or foul on the Clippers fan?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.