Video: Russell Westbrook (Kind Of) Dunks All Over Draymond Green

No player in basketball’s collection of missed dunks is more impressive than Russell Westbrook’s. Should this be added to the group? You tell us. Watch Westbrook go back-door on Steph Curry and rise for huge “jam” on Draymond Green – kind of.

Dunk or no dunk?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors are playing, what else, a wildly entertaining and high-scoring game on ESPN. Oklahoma City is clinging to slim early in the third quarter after Curry left halftime scorching hot from deep.

Drop what you’re doing and turn this game on. Westbrook’s “slam” is just one of many awesome highlights.

What do you think?

