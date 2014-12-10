Video: Russell Westbrook Rises For Powerful Tip Dunk Over O.J. Mayo

12.09.14 4 years ago

It’s good to have you back, Russell Westbrook. Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar rise for a powerful tip dunk on top of O.J. Mayo in his team’s 114-101 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Damn.

Russ is getting a highlight-worthy dunk on a nightly basis these days. Even better? He’s playing extremely well in the process.

Westbrook had 28 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals versus Milwaukee. Kevin Durant wasn’t too shabby, either, playing his best game since returning from injury by going for 23 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists of his own.

Oklahoma City has is winner of three straight games for the first time this season.

