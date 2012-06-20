Video: Russell Westbrook’s Angry Putback Dunk

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Video
06.20.12 6 years ago

Poor Russell Westbrook. The dude can’t catch any breaks. He has one of the greatest individual performances we’ve seen in the Finals in the last decade or two, and yet still loses. He is the seventh player in NBA history to make 20 field goals in a Finals game… but the very first to do so and lose. Between his incredible fourth quarter and explosive first half, he nearly willed OKC to a 2-2 all by himself, and he did all of it in his typical angry and reckless style.

Was this one of the best Finals performances you’ve ever seen?

