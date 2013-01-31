Video: Samsung Teases Its Super Bowl Commercial

Samsung has already taken you behind the scenes of what it’s like to spend a day with LeBron James in Miami, a spot from November that is still one of our favorite ads of this NBA season. Just in time for the Super Bowl is a new teaser that goes behind the scenes in a fictitious Super Bowl creative session.

Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen and Bob Odenkirk (better known as sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman in “Breaking Bad”) hash out ideas about how to promote their Super Bowl ad and discover #TheNextBigThing. Copyright jokes ensue. Our question is, why not have the NBA Finals be a time when top hoops-related spots get released? Sure you wouldn’t have nearly every TV in America tuned in because it’s decided over the course of a couple weeks, not one night, but you’d have all the eyes of hoops fans watching. So given that audience, what kind of ad would you create?

What commercial would you make?

