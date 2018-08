Nicolas Batum thought he had a clear break for another one of those Inspector Gadget dunks of his where he goes up, stretches out, stretches out some more and finally dunks in the smoothest way possible. But he forgot the NBA’s best shot blocker was on the court with him, and when Serge Ibaka is on the court, you’re never safe.

Was this the best block of the year?

