Video: Watch Stephen Curry Beat Coach Steve Kerr In A Free Throw Contest

Stephen Curry is a career 89.6 percent from the free throw line. His new coach, Steve Kerr, shoot 86.4 percent for his career, but Kerr made better than 90 percent of his shots from the charity stripe five times during his 14-year career. That’s what makes their free throw contest after practice the other day such a battle of wills.

Twice in his career Kerr finished the regular season with the best three-point shooting percentage in the league. In fact, Kerr is the NBA’s all-time leader in three-point accuracy (minimum 250 attempts) with a career 45.4 percent mark from deep. Curry is the league’s active leader at 44 percent from deep.

But the young gun beat the old dog during their free throw shooting contest after practice this week, one of many such shooting contests these two snipers will likely compete in during training camp and beyond. It seems Kerr missed early with Curry repeatedly yelling: “I control my own destiny.”

Once he’d cemented the victory, Curry also took the time to rub his superior athleticism in the face of his new coach with an alley-oop slam. There’s no way Kerr could ever slam, even though both he and Curry stand at 6-3.*

*I’m 6-3 and I haven’t been able to dunk since I was 18, so it’s cool Steve.

(Video via Basketball Orbit)

